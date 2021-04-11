Morgan Stanley Has $33.47 Million Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,395 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.77% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $33,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 208,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,224,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 330,035.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 66,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 66,007 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period.

GXC opened at $130.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.89. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1 year low of $91.70 and a 1 year high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

