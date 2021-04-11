Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 306.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,887,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423,373 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.03% of H&R Block worth $29,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 314.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 458,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 347,625 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,041 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

HRB stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.