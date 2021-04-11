Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,034,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.13% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $31,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

EWC stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.98.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

