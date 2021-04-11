Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,688,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,428 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $32,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 81,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 86,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 17,913 shares during the period.

MCR stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0581 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 8.19%.

MFS Charter Income Trust Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

