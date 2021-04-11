Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 803.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 326,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of Cirrus Logic worth $30,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 23,857 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,188,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $84.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.26.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.75 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on CRUS. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.