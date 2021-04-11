Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 248.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,352 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Williams-Sonoma worth $32,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,001,000 after purchasing an additional 202,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $19,686,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,829,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,344.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 113,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 106,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $1,730,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,420 shares of company stock worth $3,793,700. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSM stock opened at $183.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $188.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on WSM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.