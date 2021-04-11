Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,234 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.02% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $29,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 86,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $41.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.