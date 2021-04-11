Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,407,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 504,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.65% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $29,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 345,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $5,369,345.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,806.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of CLI stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.09. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mack-Cali Realty Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.