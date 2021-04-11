Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,989 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of Henry Schein worth $31,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 10.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 11.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth approximately $589,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $69.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

