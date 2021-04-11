Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,295 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $16,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409,146 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $80.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.42.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

