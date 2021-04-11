Morgan Stanley Purchases 100,647 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $30,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,254 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,586,000 after purchasing an additional 699,084 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,914,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,040.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,353,000 after purchasing an additional 500,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,591,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $76.32 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $76.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.35.

