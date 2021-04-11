Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 1,535.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 839,849 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.69% of NCR worth $33,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,531,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 57,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in NCR in the third quarter worth $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 49,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter worth $15,193,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NCR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCR opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

