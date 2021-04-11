Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 172.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043,360 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.13% of Livent worth $31,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,228 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 2,007.2% in the 4th quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,749 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 8,582.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,623,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,865 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,470,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,713,000 after purchasing an additional 437,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,242,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

LTHM stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. On average, analysts expect that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley began coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

