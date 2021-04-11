Morgan Stanley Sells 1,265,762 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,265,762 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $31,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Shares of EWT opened at $60.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.20.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

