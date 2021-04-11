Morgan Stanley Sells 41,561 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of National Grid worth $33,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 153,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 30.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,138 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 115,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39,929 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $61.54 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $63.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

