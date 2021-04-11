Morgan Stanley Sells 77,832 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.26% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $30,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000.

Shares of PPLT stock opened at $112.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.36 and a 200-day moving average of $98.07. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $122.48.

