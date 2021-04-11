Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,216,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 689,487 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of Constellium worth $31,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Constellium by 1,897.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 162,397 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 340,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth about $5,555,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Constellium by 600.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 155,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 133,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Constellium by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTM opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $17.08.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

