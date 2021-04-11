Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 326,044 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 41.91% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF worth $33,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIXM opened at $33.36 on Friday. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56.

