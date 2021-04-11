Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,148,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,366,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Li Auto worth $33,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Li Auto stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

