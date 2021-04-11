Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $1.27 on Friday. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motus GI will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $112,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 934,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,485 over the last ninety days. 18.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

