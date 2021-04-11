MovieBloc Price Tops $0.0223 on Major Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $137.99 million and approximately $26.91 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,816,435 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

