mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Market Capitalization Tops $50.29 Million (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.90 or 0.00004865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $50.29 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00054642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00081902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.97 or 0.00610426 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00038764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00032039 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

