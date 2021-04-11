mStable USD (MUSD) Price Tops $1.01

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001688 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.37 million and $131,546.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,596.37 or 0.99947397 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00035917 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00103137 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001246 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

