mStable USD Price Hits $1.01 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.34 million and $91,510.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001666 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,381.92 or 0.99974544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00038074 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00114684 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001218 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars.

