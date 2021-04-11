Multiplier (BMXX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.18 Million

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Multiplier has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $26.65 million and $1.18 million worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for $26.32 or 0.00043891 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00068534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.91 or 0.00296699 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.29 or 0.00735921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,131.65 or 1.00279282 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.49 or 0.00799622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00018582 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.