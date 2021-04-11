MurAll (PAINT) Price Down 13.3% This Week

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. One MurAll coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MurAll has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. MurAll has a total market cap of $14.41 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MurAll alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00056923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00020742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00083828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.00621218 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00042374 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00033259 BTC.

MurAll Profile

PAINT is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,850,048 coins and its circulating supply is 8,286,509,757 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MurAll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MurAll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MurAll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.