MyNeighborAlice Trading Down 13% Over Last 7 Days (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for about $12.49 or 0.00020843 BTC on popular exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $217.35 million and $23.31 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00056971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00020686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00084185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $370.65 or 0.00618459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00042883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00032632 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

ALICE is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

