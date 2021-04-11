Myriad One Day Volume Hits $46,799.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Myriad has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Myriad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a total market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $46,799.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 65.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 223.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Myriad Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,776,036,250 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

