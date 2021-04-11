Mysterium One Day Trading Volume Tops $40,616.00 (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $9.77 million and approximately $40,616.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mysterium has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00057002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00084130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.04 or 0.00619122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00042352 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00032627 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

