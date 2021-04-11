Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $451.08 Million

Analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce $451.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $440.70 million to $463.94 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $715.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($23.56) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $446.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.15 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $35.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $2,710,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $88.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $652.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.57 and its 200-day moving average is $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.39. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

