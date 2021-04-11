Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.91 Million

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $2.91 million and $104,428.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00067826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.28 or 0.00298621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.95 or 0.00733549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,292.64 or 0.99313115 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00019464 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.74 or 0.00778432 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

