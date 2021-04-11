Name Changing Token Price Down 19.3% Over Last Week (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Name Changing Token has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. Name Changing Token has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $247,958.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0883 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Name Changing Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00054878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00083475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.36 or 0.00613169 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00040768 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00032038 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,384,319 coins and its circulating supply is 39,354,699 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars.

