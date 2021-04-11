Namecoin (NMC) Price Hits $1.71 on Major Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $25.16 million and $25,592.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00002843 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,054.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $693.83 or 0.01155347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.43 or 0.00458632 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00068672 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002197 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 52.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

