Nano Trading Up 9.1% Over Last Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $5.91 or 0.00009873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $787.27 million and $35.18 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,845.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,149.60 or 0.03591894 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.74 or 0.00420643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $686.15 or 0.01146537 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.18 or 0.00540025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.29 or 0.00453316 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.00 or 0.00364262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00033715 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.95 or 0.00207108 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.