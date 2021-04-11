Nasdacoin Trading 30.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $303,111.66 and approximately $5,396.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,099,123 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.