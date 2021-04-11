Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $767.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce sales of $767.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $809.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $721.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $701.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.30.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,026,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,180 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,512,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 751.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after purchasing an additional 127,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $156.10 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $102.67 and a 12 month high of $156.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

