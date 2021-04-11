National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Declares Dividend of $0.12

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) declared a dividend on Friday, April 9th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, April 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

National Research has decreased its dividend payment by 47.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NRC opened at $47.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. National Research has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $60.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.70.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 28.79%.

In related news, Director Joann M. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Also, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 58,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $3,156,906.06. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

