National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.89% of National Western Life Group worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $247.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $900.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.15. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.21 and a 12 month high of $258.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.86.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $9.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $223.54 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 4.31%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

