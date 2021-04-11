NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 173.75 ($2.27).

Several analysts have commented on NWG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

LON:NWG opened at GBX 196.65 ($2.57) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £22.37 billion and a PE ratio of -31.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 189.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 156.71. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 201 ($2.63).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.67%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

