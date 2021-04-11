Navcoin (NAV) Tops One Day Volume of $4.01 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $61.00 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 147.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000632 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020287 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,418,443 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

