NEAR Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $2.36 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $6.82 or 0.00011392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.36 billion and approximately $152.34 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 12% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00053188 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.33 or 0.00386559 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00028590 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011607 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,500,184 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

