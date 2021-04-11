Neo (NEO) Price Reaches $65.14 on Exchanges

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $4.59 billion and approximately $1.12 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $65.14 or 0.00109027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00067525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00057196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.23 or 0.00294973 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

