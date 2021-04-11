Neoleukin Therapeutics’ (NLTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NLTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.97. 121,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,371. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $506.64 million, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.09. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $71,531.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $31,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,383,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,304,525.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,097 shares of company stock worth $261,354 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.