Nervos Network (CKB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $42.97 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $750.85 million and $42.97 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,627.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,141.40 or 0.03591278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.85 or 0.00424041 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $689.02 or 0.01155543 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.52 or 0.00497287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.59 or 0.00460515 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.06 or 0.00364032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00033880 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.28 or 0.00206742 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,646,624,122 coins and its circulating supply is 24,638,244,790 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.