NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Reaches $0.0573 on Top Exchanges

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0573 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $114.60 million and approximately $19.65 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,001,203,284 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

