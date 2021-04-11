NEST Protocol (NEST) Trading 12.6% Lower This Week

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $114.59 million and approximately $17.33 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00055735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00088172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.66 or 0.00615159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00045066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00036873 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,001,464,908 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

