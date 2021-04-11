Nestree 1-Day Volume Hits $97,907.00 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nestree has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a market cap of $18.86 million and $97,907.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,728.08 or 0.99964822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00036075 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00103597 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001248 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005673 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,502,530,850 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

