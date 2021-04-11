NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) is Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,006 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. NetApp makes up about 3.1% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,114,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 515.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after buying an additional 1,915,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after buying an additional 800,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $75.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.73.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Longbow Research raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

