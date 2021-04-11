Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,855.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $192,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,985 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.61.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

