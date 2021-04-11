Neutrino USD 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.21 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $244.87 million and $20.21 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00067795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.52 or 0.00296874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.29 or 0.00737971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,674.90 or 0.99794586 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00019828 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.72 or 0.00795557 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 245,979,288 coins and its circulating supply is 245,978,737 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

